Drive-by attackers steal phone

A MAN was punched and kicked before having his mobile phone stolen.

The 39-year-old was using his phone in Elliotts Way, Caversham, at about 4.25pm on Friday when he was attacked.

Police said a black Vauxhall Insignia drove past before it stopped and reversed.

Then two men got out of the vehicle and assaulted the man before taking his phone and driving away.

The victim suffered a broken nose and rib injuries and was treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Pc Amy Ward, of Reading police, said: “This was a serious offence which happened in daylight, so I believe there might be witnesses who have not yet come forward.

“This type of offence will not be tolerated and I would urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to come forward.”

The driver of the car is described as black, in his mid-twenties, about 5ft 9in with short, dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The passenger is described as black, in his early to mid-twenties, about 5ft 11in, slim, with short, dark hair.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 43180237938.

• A 24-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on police bail until September 2.