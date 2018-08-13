‘Granddad Grip’ celebrates 105th birthday

A MAN has celebrated his 105th birthday.

Arthur King was joined by friends and family at the Maples Wellbeing Centre at Rivermead in Caversham to mark the occasion on Wednesday.

He is the longest-serving member of the centre, which is run by Reading Borough Council, and has been attending for almost 20 years.

Among the guests was the Mayor of Reading Debs Edwards.

Mr King was born on August 8, 1913, in Tottenham in north London and had three sisters and four brothers.

He moved to Reading just before the start of the Second World War and met his wife Jessie, who was from Caversham.

They were happily married for 60 years and had two daughters.

Mr King, who has lived in Southcote since 1953, now has six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren and is affectionately known to his family as “Granddad Grip”.

He served as an anti-aircraft gunner during the war and then worked in telecommunications. He was stationed in Iceland for a time.

After the war he worked as a clerk at Royal Signal Records in Caversham.

His hobbies included touring on his bike and tending his allotment. He still enjoys tackling the daily crossword in his newspaper.

Wendy Levey, his daughter, said: “Dad is such a positive, happy and contented person.”

Mr King will also be celebrating with all his family at his favourite restaurant, the Beefeater in Southcote.