Drugs charge

Monday, 27 August 2018
A WOMAN has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine.
Natasha Fastnedge, 24, of Burleigh Mews, Caversham, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on August 9 and has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on September 10.
The charge is in connection with a stop and search that officers carried out on August 8 in Oxford Road, Reading.
27 August 2018
