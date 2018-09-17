Results of the Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association show

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for
Monday, 17 September 2018
THE 117th Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association’s annual show was held at Caversham Hall in St John’s Road on Saturday, September 1. The results were as follows:
Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association Vegetable Shield —
J McCartney
Challenge Cup (best dish of vegetables) — J Green
F G Back Trophy (best exhibit in vegetable section) — J McCartney
Bernard Stretch Memorial Plaque (best dahlia exhibit) — A Froud
Association Novice Cup (best exhibit in novice vegetable section) — C Froud
Dorrell Cup (best exhibit in flower section) —
A Schofield
Open Challenge Cup
(best vase of dahlias) —
A Froud
Bert Cowlard Memorial
Shield (best exhibit in novice flower section) — A Schofield
Melville Cup (best exhibit in fruit section) — D Grey
Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association Decorative Cup
(best exhibit in floral art
section) — A Froud
Miss Gardiner Cup (best exhibit in handicraft section) — E Hodge
Len Masters Memorial Cup (best exhibit in cookery section) — A Schofield
Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal (highest total prize money in horticultural classes) —
A Schofield
Muriel Porter Children’s Cup (best exhibit in children’s section) — Z Hodge (age 10)
VEGETABLES
Collection of four kinds of vegetables (numbers as per classes 2-20) — 1 J McCartney, 2 J Green
Potatoes, three white —
1 J McCartney, 2 J Green
Potatoes, three coloured — 1 J McCartney, 2 J Green
Potatoes, dish of two varieties, three of each variety —
1 J McCartney,
2 J Green
Onions, three large —
1 J McCartney, 2 J Green
Onions, five round to pass through 3in ring —
1 J McCartney, 2 J Green
Shallots, nine large —
1 J McCartney
Shallots, nine pickling (max. diameter 3cm) —
1 J McCartney
Collection of six kinds of vegetables (one of each) —
1 J Green, 2 J McCartney
Runner beans (six pods) — 1 J McCartney,
2 J Green, 3 I Carter
Carrots, three long pointed — 1 J Green
Carrots, three other than long (stump-rooted) —
1 J McCartney
Three beetroot —
1 J Green, 2 J McCartney
Two table marrows (not over 38cm) — 1 J Green
Three courgettes (10cm
to 20cm in length) —
1 J Green, 2 D Grey,
3 I Carter
Tomatoes, five medium (approx. diameter 6.5cm) —
1 J McCartney, 2 J Green
Tomatoes, nine small fruited or cherry (max. diameter 3.5cm) — 1 D Grey,
2 J McCartney, 3 A Schofield
Sweetcorn, two cobs with silks on — 1 I & M Heavan
Any other vegetable not included in previous classes —1 J Green, 2 J McCartney, 3 A Froud
Collection of three kinds of vegetables used for salad, numbers optional —
1 J McCartney,
2 A Schofield, 3 J Green
Truss of tomatoes —
1 D Grey
Most oddly shaped vegetable — 1 I Carter, 2 L Webb
Longest runner bean —
1 A Schofield
FLOWERS
Asters, five blooms —
1 A Froud
Dahlias, three blooms medium decorative (17-22cm) — 1 A Froud
Dahlias, three blooms medium cactus and/or semi-cactus (17-22cm) —
2 A Froud, 3 A Schofield
Dahlias, five blooms pom (max. 5.2cm) — 2 A Froud
Dahlia, one specimen, large or giant bloom —
1 A Schofield, 3 A Froud
Vase of fuchsias, one variety or mixed — 1 A Schofield,
2 H Addington
Fuchsia in a pot —
1 H Addington, 2 L Webb
Vase of hybrid tea roses, three blooms, one variety or mixed — 1 L Carter,
3 J McCartney
Specimen rose, one bloom or one stem cluster flowered — 1 J Huelsman, 2 A Froud, 3 J McCartney
Bowl of mixed roses, in exhibitor’s own bowl, judged for quality and all-round effect — 3 J Huelsman
Vase of fresh cut herbs, one variety or mixed —
1 A Froud, 2 L Webb,
3 C Wheeler
NOVICE VEGETABLES AND FRUIT
Three onions — 1 C Froud
Three potatoes —
1 G Hodge, 2 M Heavan,
3 C Froud
Runner beans (six pods) —
1 I Carter, 2 I Heaven
Three tomatoes —
1 C Froud, 2 R Hodge,
3 I Heavan
One marrow (not over 35cm) — 1 L Webb
Beetroot — 1 M Heavan
Collection of three kinds of vegetable — 1 C Froud,
2 I Carter, 3 A Schofield
Two courgettes, approx. 15cm — 1 C Froud,
2 M Heavan
Any other vegetable not included in classes 48-56 — 1 A Schofield, 2 C Froud, 3 L Carter
Apples, three of one variety (dessert or cooking) with stalks — 1 C Froud,
2 L Carter, 3 R Hodge
Any other kind of fruit, one variety (stalks on soft fruit) — 1 L Carter
NOVICE FLOWERS
Dahlias, three blooms, one variety or mixed —
1 A Schofield, 2 H Addington
Vase of three kinds of flowers, one stem of each kind — 1 L Carter,
2 H Addington
Vase of flowers, one variety or mixed, min. three stems — 1 A Schofield,
2 H Addington, 3 L Carter
Specimen rose, one
bloom or stem cluster flowered — 1 A Schofield,
2 C Wheeler, 3 L Carter
Any kind of flower, one stem/spike — 1 A Schofield, 2 P Addington, 3 L Carter
Vase of homegrown foliage mixed (no buds or flowers) — 1 H Addington,
2 C Wheeler, 3 J Huelsman
FLORAL ART
Arrangement in a handled basket — 1 H Addington,
2 A Froud
Arrangement of choice —
1 A Froud, 2 J Huelsman
FRUIT
Five cooking apples —
1 D Grey, 2 H Addington
Five plums — 1 D Grey
Dish of soft fruit (one variety) — 2 I Heavan
Rhubarb, three sticks with heel and 1.5in of trimmed leaf — 1 A Froud, 2 L Carter, 3 D Grey
HOBBIES
Mounted photograph taken by you (humorous), not exceeding 8in x 6in —
1 R Hodge, 2 P Hodge,
3 A Froud
Mounted photograph taken by you (any subject), not exceeding 8in x 6in —
1 J Huelsman, 2 S Newnham, 3 R Hodge
Handmade greetings card — 1 P Hodge, 2 E Hodge,
3 S Newnham
Handmade lavender bag — 1 A Schofield
Handmade decoration for Christmas — 1 S Newnham
Any other item of handicraft — 1 E Hodge,
2 L Webb, 3 A Schofield
CHILDREN’S SECTION
Best decorated pebble —
1 Z Hodge (aged 10),
2 P Hodge (14), 3 M Heavan (six)
Vehicle made from a vegetable or fruit — 1 P Hodge), 2 Z Hodge
Edible necklace using sweets, beans, dried fruit — 1 Z Hodge, 2 P Hodge
Best dressed potato —
1 P Hodge. 2 Z Hodge
Any homemade item of cookery — 1 I Heavan (eight)
COOKERY
Five chocolate brownies —
1 A Schofield, 2 G Hodge
Five cheese straws —
1 C Froud, 2 A Schofield,
3 S Newnham
Victoria sponge sandwich (one raspberry jam filling, caster sugar topping) —
1 A Schofield, 2 G Hodge
Five shortbread biscuits —
1 G Hodge, 2 A Schofield
Boiled fruit cake to recipe — 1 C Froud, 2 Schofield
Loaf of bread, labelled whether hand or machine made — 1 C Froud,
2 S Newnham, 3 L Carter
Five butterfly cakes —
1 G Hodge, 2 A Schofield,
3 A Froud
One jar of homemade jam, jelly, lemon curd — 1 L Webb, 2 C Froud, 3 L Carter
Open section
Top tray, gold —
J McCartney
17 September 2018
