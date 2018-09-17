Monday, 17 September 2018

Results of the Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association show

THE 117th Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association’s annual show was held at Caversham Hall in St John’s Road on Saturday, September 1. The results were as follows:

Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association Vegetable Shield —
J McCartney

Challenge Cup (best dish of vegetables) — J Green

F G Back Trophy (best exhibit in vegetable section) — J McCartney

Bernard Stretch Memorial Plaque (best dahlia exhibit) — A Froud

Association Novice Cup (best exhibit in novice vegetable section) — C Froud

Dorrell Cup (best exhibit in flower section) —
A Schofield

Open Challenge Cup
(best vase of dahlias) —
A Froud

Bert Cowlard Memorial
Shield (best exhibit in novice flower section) — A Schofield

Melville Cup (best exhibit in fruit section) — D Grey

Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association Decorative Cup
(best exhibit in floral art
section) — A Froud

Miss Gardiner Cup (best exhibit in handicraft section) — E Hodge

Len Masters Memorial Cup (best exhibit in cookery section) — A Schofield

Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal (highest total prize money in horticultural classes) —
A Schofield

Muriel Porter Children’s Cup (best exhibit in children’s section) — Z Hodge (age 10)

VEGETABLES

Collection of four kinds of vegetables (numbers as per classes 2-20) — 1 J McCartney, 2 J Green

Potatoes, three white —
1 J McCartney, 2 J Green

Potatoes, three coloured — 1 J McCartney, 2 J Green

Potatoes, dish of two varieties, three of each variety —
1 J McCartney,
2 J Green

Onions, three large —
1 J McCartney, 2 J Green

Onions, five round to pass through 3in ring —
1 J McCartney, 2 J Green

Shallots, nine large —
1 J McCartney

Shallots, nine pickling (max. diameter 3cm) —
1 J McCartney

Collection of six kinds of vegetables (one of each) —
1 J Green, 2 J McCartney

Runner beans (six pods) — 1 J McCartney,
2 J Green, 3 I Carter

Carrots, three long pointed — 1 J Green

Carrots, three other than long (stump-rooted) —
1 J McCartney

Three beetroot —
1 J Green, 2 J McCartney

Two table marrows (not over 38cm) — 1 J Green

Three courgettes (10cm
to 20cm in length) —
1 J Green, 2 D Grey,
3 I Carter

Tomatoes, five medium (approx. diameter 6.5cm) —
1 J McCartney, 2 J Green

Tomatoes, nine small fruited or cherry (max. diameter 3.5cm) — 1 D Grey,
2 J McCartney, 3 A Schofield

Sweetcorn, two cobs with silks on — 1 I & M Heavan

Any other vegetable not included in previous classes —1 J Green, 2 J McCartney, 3 A Froud

Collection of three kinds of vegetables used for salad, numbers optional —
1 J McCartney,
2 A Schofield, 3 J Green

Truss of tomatoes —
1 D Grey

Most oddly shaped vegetable — 1 I Carter, 2 L Webb

Longest runner bean —
1 A Schofield

FLOWERS

Asters, five blooms —
1 A Froud

Dahlias, three blooms medium decorative (17-22cm) — 1 A Froud

Dahlias, three blooms medium cactus and/or semi-cactus (17-22cm) —
2 A Froud, 3 A Schofield

Dahlias, five blooms pom (max. 5.2cm) — 2 A Froud

Dahlia, one specimen, large or giant bloom —
1 A Schofield, 3 A Froud

Vase of fuchsias, one variety or mixed — 1 A Schofield,
2 H Addington

Fuchsia in a pot —
1 H Addington, 2 L Webb

Vase of hybrid tea roses, three blooms, one variety or mixed — 1 L Carter,
3 J McCartney

Specimen rose, one bloom or one stem cluster flowered — 1 J Huelsman, 2 A Froud, 3 J McCartney

Bowl of mixed roses, in exhibitor’s own bowl, judged for quality and all-round effect — 3 J Huelsman

Vase of fresh cut herbs, one variety or mixed —
1 A Froud, 2 L Webb,
3 C Wheeler

NOVICE VEGETABLES AND FRUIT

Three onions — 1 C Froud

Three potatoes —
1 G Hodge, 2 M Heavan,
3 C Froud

Runner beans (six pods) —
1 I Carter, 2 I Heaven

Three tomatoes —
1 C Froud, 2 R Hodge,
3 I Heavan

One marrow (not over 35cm) — 1 L Webb

Beetroot — 1 M Heavan

Collection of three kinds of vegetable — 1 C Froud,
2 I Carter, 3 A Schofield

Two courgettes, approx. 15cm — 1 C Froud,
2 M Heavan

Any other vegetable not included in classes 48-56 — 1 A Schofield, 2 C Froud, 3 L Carter

Apples, three of one variety (dessert or cooking) with stalks — 1 C Froud,
2 L Carter, 3 R Hodge

Any other kind of fruit, one variety (stalks on soft fruit) — 1 L Carter

NOVICE FLOWERS

Dahlias, three blooms, one variety or mixed —
1 A Schofield, 2 H Addington

Vase of three kinds of flowers, one stem of each kind — 1 L Carter,
2 H Addington

Vase of flowers, one variety or mixed, min. three stems — 1 A Schofield,
2 H Addington, 3 L Carter

Specimen rose, one
bloom or stem cluster flowered — 1 A Schofield,
2 C Wheeler, 3 L Carter

Any kind of flower, one stem/spike — 1 A Schofield, 2 P Addington, 3 L Carter

Vase of homegrown foliage mixed (no buds or flowers) — 1 H Addington,
2 C Wheeler, 3 J Huelsman

FLORAL ART

Arrangement in a handled basket — 1 H Addington,
2 A Froud

Arrangement of choice —
1 A Froud, 2 J Huelsman

FRUIT

Five cooking apples —
1 D Grey, 2 H Addington

Five plums — 1 D Grey

Dish of soft fruit (one variety) — 2 I Heavan

Rhubarb, three sticks with heel and 1.5in of trimmed leaf — 1 A Froud, 2 L Carter, 3 D Grey

HOBBIES

Mounted photograph taken by you (humorous), not exceeding 8in x 6in —
1 R Hodge, 2 P Hodge,
3 A Froud

Mounted photograph taken by you (any subject), not exceeding 8in x 6in —
1 J Huelsman, 2 S Newnham, 3 R Hodge

Handmade greetings card — 1 P Hodge, 2 E Hodge,
3 S Newnham

Handmade lavender bag — 1 A Schofield

Handmade decoration for Christmas — 1 S Newnham

Any other item of handicraft — 1 E Hodge,
2 L Webb, 3 A Schofield

CHILDREN’S SECTION

Best decorated pebble —
1 Z Hodge (aged 10),
2 P Hodge (14), 3 M Heavan (six)

Vehicle made from a vegetable or fruit — 1 P Hodge), 2 Z Hodge

Edible necklace using sweets, beans, dried fruit — 1 Z Hodge, 2 P Hodge

Best dressed potato —
1 P Hodge. 2 Z Hodge

Any homemade item of cookery — 1 I Heavan (eight)

COOKERY

Five chocolate brownies —
1 A Schofield, 2 G Hodge

Five cheese straws —
1 C Froud, 2 A Schofield,
3 S Newnham

Victoria sponge sandwich (one raspberry jam filling, caster sugar topping) —
1 A Schofield, 2 G Hodge

Five shortbread biscuits —
1 G Hodge, 2 A Schofield

Boiled fruit cake to recipe — 1 C Froud, 2 Schofield

Loaf of bread, labelled whether hand or machine made — 1 C Froud,
2 S Newnham, 3 L Carter

Five butterfly cakes —
1 G Hodge, 2 A Schofield,
3 A Froud

One jar of homemade jam, jelly, lemon curd — 1 L Webb, 2 C Froud, 3 L Carter

Open section

Top tray, gold —
J McCartney

