Smells good

Monday, 24 September 2018
THE Humos fragrance studio in Caversham has celebrated its first anniversary.
The outlet in Church Street sells luxury candles, reed diffusers and room mists and offers people the chance to make their own candles.
Founder Gabriel De Carvalho said: “We are all delighted with the reception our customers have given us throughout the year.”
24 September 2018
