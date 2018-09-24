Monday, 24 September 2018

Library hours to be reduced

CAVERSHAM library will be closed on Wednesdays from October 15.

The move is part of cost-cutting measures in Reading Borough Council’s library service.

The opening hours at all seven borough libraries are being cut in order to save £212,000.

A book drop facility will be installed outside the library in Church Street, Caversham.

