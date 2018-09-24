Library hours to be reduced

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
Monday, 24 September 2018
CAVERSHAM library will be closed on Wednesdays from October 15.
The move is part of cost-cutting measures in Reading Borough Council’s library service.
The opening hours at all seven borough libraries are being cut in order to save £212,000.
A book drop facility will be installed outside the library in Church Street, Caversham.
