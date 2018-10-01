Monday, 01 October 2018

Anti-gum campaign

A CAMPAIGN to encourage people to dispose of their chewing gum responsibly is to visit to Caversham.

Reading Borough Council’s neighbourhood services team will be giving out information and promotional goods at St Martin’s Precinct on Thursday from noon to 3pm.

It is part of the national Chewing Gum Action Group’s Bin it Your Way initiative.

