Monday, 08 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Farm open day

AN open day will be held at Chalkhouse Green Farm on July 2 from 2pm to 6pm.

There will be donkey and pony rides, heavy horse demonstrations, rare farm animals, the kitchen garden and a chance to look around the new cherry orchard.

Refreshments will be available. Admission is £3 and children go free.

All money raised will go to Soundabout, a charity which uses music and sound to unlock the potential of people with learning difficulties.

More News:

Latest video from

Hambleden bell ringers welcome newcomers
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33