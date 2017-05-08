Farm open day

AN open day will be held at Chalkhouse Green Farm on July 2 from 2pm to 6pm.

There will be donkey and pony rides, heavy horse demonstrations, rare farm animals, the kitchen garden and a chance to look around the new cherry orchard.

Refreshments will be available. Admission is £3 and children go free.

All money raised will go to Soundabout, a charity which uses music and sound to unlock the potential of people with learning difficulties.