Farm open day

Monday, 08 May 2017
AN open day will be held at Chalkhouse Green Farm on July 2 from 2pm to 6pm.
There will be donkey and pony rides, heavy horse demonstrations, rare farm animals, the kitchen garden and a chance to look around the new cherry orchard.
Refreshments will be available. Admission is £3 and children go free.
All money raised will go to Soundabout, a charity which uses music and sound to unlock the potential of people with learning difficulties.
