Farm open day

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
AN open day will take place at Chalkhouse Green Farm on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.
Refreshments will be available. Admission is £3 and children go free.
All money raised will go to Soundabout, a charity which uses music and sound to unlock the potential of people with learning difficulties.
The charity was founded by John and Sarah Hall, who run the farm.
03 July 2017
More News:
Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Scout leader honoured for more than 40 years of service
A MAN from Goring has been honoured for 41 years ... [more]
Councils disagree over land earmarked for new bypass
TALKS are to be held to try to secure an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say