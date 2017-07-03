Monday, 03 July 2017

Farm open day

AN open day will take place at Chalkhouse Green Farm on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.

Refreshments will be available. Admission is £3 and children go free.

All money raised will go to Soundabout, a charity which uses music and sound to unlock the potential of people with learning difficulties.

The charity was founded by John and Sarah Hall, who run the farm.

