Thursday, 19 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Concert for trust

A CONCERT to raise money for Peppard Education Trust wil take place at All Saints’ Church in Peppard tomorrow (Saturday) from 7.30pm.

Rebecca Bell and Anthea Fry will perform a mixed programme of singing and piano music. Entry is free but donations will be welcome. 

The trust, which was set up in 1982, provides funding for young people involved in educational activities such as school trips, university field courses and gap year projects.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33