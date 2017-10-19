Concert for trust

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
Thursday, 19 October 2017
A CONCERT to raise money for Peppard Education Trust wil take place at All Saints’ Church in Peppard tomorrow (Saturday) from 7.30pm.
Rebecca Bell and Anthea Fry will perform a mixed programme of singing and piano music. Entry is free but donations will be welcome.
The trust, which was set up in 1982, provides funding for young people involved in educational activities such as school trips, university field courses and gap year projects.
