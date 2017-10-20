Librarian's off again

A LIBRARIAN from Sonning Common is taking part in a charity trek in Bhutan.

Rosemary Dunstan, of Birch Close, is walking the Druk Path between Paro and Thimpu to the Taktsang Monastery.

It is the 16th time she has been on a charity trek and she will once again be raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.

Mrs Dunstan, 61, said: “The cultural discovery, rewarding trekking and magnificent landscapes should make a winning and unforgettable combination.

“The challenges for me will be the altitude — 4,210m at the highest point — the freezing temperature at night and the camping with my age and various age-related ailments which have appeared over the last six months.”

Mrs Dunstan, who runs the village library in Grove Road, hopes to raise £2,500. To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/

Rosemary-Dunstan61