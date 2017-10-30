DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
A CURRY and music evening featuring Andy Crowdy was held at the Bird in Hand pub in Greys Road, Henley.
It was in aid of the Gurkha Welfare Trust and followed a fund-raising river cruise held in August. Between them, the events raised £2,000.
Organiser Sam Thirlby-Smith thanked everyone who attended for their support,
30 October 2017
More News:
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
CUBS and scouts in Wargrave spoke to their ... [more]
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
MEMBERS were given a talk on photographer William ... [more]
POLL: Have your say