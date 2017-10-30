From furniture to fruit cake, donations boost charity's sale proceeds

ABOUT £1,600 was raised for the Friendship In Sickness and Health volunteer centre in Sonning Common at its annual sale.

Hundreds of people visited the village hall in Wood Lane for the sale of bric-a-brac, records, antiques, produce and cakes. Other community groups and charities with stalls included the Ways and Means Trust, Christian Community Action and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Fred Nickson, from Peppard, who helps run the annual event and compèred the auction, said: “People were so generous in donating items for us to sell.

“We had 45 items to sell in the auction ranging from furniture to wine donated by Laithwaite’s and everything in-between.

“Everything was really good quality. All the money raised will go to the charity’s running costs. It was nice the other charities were able to run stalls and I have heard they did well.”

Fish organises transport for mainly elderly people to get to doctor or hospital appointments and to go on shopping trips. Mr Nickson thanked the Rotary Club of Reading Abbey, who recently donated £3,500 to the charity, which is based in Kennylands Road.

This money was put towards trhe charity’s new computerised booking system which replaced a paper diary.