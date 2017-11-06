Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
Monday, 06 November 2017
THE Ways & Means Trust is to hold a festive fund-raising event at its base at Manor Farm, Peppard.
The will take place from 10am to 4pm on November 30 and December 1 and 10am to 2pm on December 2.
There will be hand-made Christmas wreaths, crosses and festive decorations for sale as well as home-made jams and chutneys, books, DVDs, home-made cakes and mince pies.
To book a stall, call (01491) 628933 or email denise@
waysandmeans.org.uk
06 November 2017
