Monday, 06 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

THE Ways & Means Trust is to hold a festive fund-raising event at its base at Manor Farm, Peppard.

The will take place from 10am to 4pm on November 30 and December 1 and 10am to 2pm on December 2.

There will be hand-made Christmas wreaths, crosses and festive decorations for sale as well as home-made jams and chutneys, books, DVDs, home-made cakes and mince pies.

To book a stall, call (01491) 628933 or email denise@
waysandmeans.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33