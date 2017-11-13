Monday, 13 November 2017

Shopping trip

A CHRISTMAS shopping trip to the new Westgate shopping centre in Oxford will be run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common on November 21.

It costs £12 with collection from home at 9.30am.

Weekly trips to Tesco in Henley will run every Monday. There will also be trips to Henley Waitrose on Thursday next week and to Henley Farmers’ Market on November 23. 

All these trips collect from home at 9am and cost £3 or are free with a bus pass. To book, call 0118 972 3986.

