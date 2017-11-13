Regatta donates £2,500 to Chiltern Centre

THE organisers of Hurley Regatta have given £1,900 to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley.

The money is in addition to the £600 which was raised for the centre with a raffle at the regatta on August 19.

It is likely to go towards a new hoist for the centre, which provides respite breaks for the families of children with mental or physical disabilities. The cheque was presented to centre manager Keith Manning and chairman of trustees Paul Barrett by regatta chairman Martin Fry at the centre, which is off Greys Road.

Mr Fry said: “We like to support local charities and feel the Chiltern Centre plays a vital role in the life of the community so we’re very happy to help. It provides outstanding support to both children in need and the people who care for them.”

Mr Barrett said: “Many thanks to everybody who participated in the regatta and to the organisers for their generous donation. There are always opportunities for us to put donations to good use and this will be of great help to us.”