Monday, 13 November 2017

A coffee morning held at Sonning Common village hall raised £1,460 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

June Fisher, of Wood Lane, organised the ninth annual event, which featured a tombola, bric-a-brac, a cake table, books, puzzles and a raffle.

It was the first time that Mrs Fisher had organised the event without her friend Linda Webb, who passed away earlier this year.

She said: “Although Linda was not there in body, she was in spirit.

“Most people were very generous with their donations and have been kind and supportive after her death. The event is a marvellous community thing.

“We’re grateful to people who gave up their time to volunteer and the people of Sonning Common who keep coming to the event.” Left, John Lambourne collecting outside the hall

