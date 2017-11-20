Monday, 20 November 2017

THIS year’s Henley Living Advent Calendar was launched at the Kenton Theatre on Tuesday night.

About 100 supporters attended the drinks reception at the New Street venue, which included a performance from members of the Henley Music School.

Organiser Richard Rodway, who chairs the annual festive fund-raiser, gave a presentation about what to expect this year.

