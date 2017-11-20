Monday, 20 November 2017

Charity music

A CHARITY concert at All Saints’ Church in Peppard raised £700.

Soprano Rebecca Bell and pianist Anthea Fry performed a mixed programme of music.

All the money raised will go to the Peppard Educational Trust, which provides grants to young people for educational activities such as schools trips, university field courses and gap year projects.

