Charity music

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Monday, 20 November 2017
A CHARITY concert at All Saints’ Church in Peppard raised £700.
Soprano Rebecca Bell and pianist Anthea Fry performed a mixed programme of music.
All the money raised will go to the Peppard Educational Trust, which provides grants to young people for educational activities such as schools trips, university field courses and gap year projects.
20 November 2017
More News:
Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Former mobile beauty salon named one of best in country
A BEAUTY salon in Goring has been named among the ... [more]
Finally, work starts on new £400,000 church annexe
WORK on a new £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say