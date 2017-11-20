Hurricane aid supper

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Monday, 20 November 2017
A CHARITY shopping and wine tasting evening followed by a supper party will be held at Bix Manor next Friday (November 24) from 5.30pm.
The event is in aid of school books to send to the British Virgin Islands devastated by Hurricane Irma.
It is being organised by Gary Hall, who owns Bix Manor and whose son and daughter-in-law live and work in the British Virgin Islands.
A suggested donation for the shopping event is £5 and the supper costs £50.
For more information, call Mr Hall on (01491) 579929 or email gary@bixmanor.co.uk
20 November 2017
More News:
Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Former mobile beauty salon named one of best in country
A BEAUTY salon in Goring has been named among the ... [more]
Finally, work starts on new £400,000 church annexe
WORK on a new £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say