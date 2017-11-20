Monday, 20 November 2017

Hurricane aid supper

A CHARITY shopping and wine tasting evening followed by a supper party will be held at Bix Manor next Friday (November 24) from 5.30pm.

The event is in aid of school books to send to the British Virgin Islands devastated by Hurricane Irma.

It is being organised by Gary Hall, who owns Bix Manor and whose son and daughter-in-law live and work in the British Virgin Islands.

A suggested donation for the shopping event is £5 and the supper costs £50.

For more information, call Mr Hall on (01491) 579929 or email gary@bixmanor.co.uk

