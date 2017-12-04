DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
A TEAM of fund-raisers from All Saints’ Church in Peppard made more than £3,200 by taking part in the Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust’s Ride and Stride event in September.
They visited more than 50 churches on foot or by bike.
Half the money will go towards maintenance of the church in Church Lane and the other half to the trust.
04 December 2017
