Charity sale raises £11,200 thanks to Christmas shoppers

A CHRISTMAS sale at Phyllis Court Club in Henley raised more than £11,200 for the NSPCC.

More than 400 people attended the event, where 38 stallholders sold festive goods including gifts and gadgets, clothing and accessories and jewellery.

The vendors included Nicky Blystad, a jewellery maker from Kingwood Common, and Mr Hobbs Gin, of Henley.

A string quartet from Rupert House School performed Pachelbel’s Canon in D and the school choir sang The Climb by Miley Cyrus and Jingle Bells.

Mayor Kellie Hinton drew 20 raffle winners, each of whom won hampers filled with festive goods donated by members and supporters of the NSPCC’s Henley branch. Members ran a stall selling fresh home-made cakes, preserves and other foods.

The event was sponsored by estate agent Knight Frank, while Lulu’s Marquees of Hambleden provided free tables for the stallholders and the Compassionate Loaf initiative, which is based at Peppard Congregational Church, donated home-baked bread and sweet buns for organisers to sell.

The sale has been going for more than 10 years and Lucy Montgomery, a member of the organising committee, said: “It’s a very well-known event and people are always happy to support such a good cause. They love meeting their friends while getting their Christmas shopping done.”