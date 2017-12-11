Charity nets £800 from wreath sales

SALES of home-made Christmas wreaths and produce raised more than £800 for the Ways and Means Trust.

The annual festive event was held from Thursday to Saturday last week at the charity’s base at Manor Farm in Peppard, where it teaches independent living skills to adults with learning or physical disabilities.

Users of the charity helped make wreaths in a greenhouse which had been decorated to make it look festive.

Vistors were also able to buy handmade items and honey and jam.

Administrator Denise Jones said: “The money will be spent on pathways to make our site more accessible and improving some of the paths around the site.

“We want to say a big thank-you to everyone who came along and supported the charity.”

Pictured, right, are some festive planters and, below, some of the wreath-makers