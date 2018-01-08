Fish bus trips

Monday, 08 January 2018

THE Sonning Common Fish bus will visit Ikea in Reading on January 23.

Collection is from home at 12.15pm with return by 3.30pm. It costs £6.

Weekly trips to Tesco in Henley will run every Monday. There will also be trips to Henley Waitrose on Thursday next week and Tuesday, January 16 and one to Henley farmers’ market on January 25. 

All these trips collect from home at 9am and cost £3 or are free with a bus pass. To book, call the Fish volunteer centre on 0118 972 3986.

