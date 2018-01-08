Monday, 08 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Boy, 11, becomes baker to help the homeless

Boy, 11, becomes baker to help the homeless

A BOY raised money for a homelessness charity after seeing the problem for himself.

Barney Clark, 11, of Luker Avenue, Henley, was in Reading with his mother Tina and sister Libby before Christmas when he noticed people sleeping on the streets. He said: “We saw six homeless people. I couldn’t sleep after seeing them so mum agreed that we could do something to raise money.”

Barney, a pupil at Gillotts School, waited until he had broken up for the festive holiday before spending an afternoon baking cakes.

He then invited friends and family to come and enjoy a cake and a drink in exchange for a donation. He raised £45 for Crisis.

Mrs Clark said she was proud of Barney, adding: “He understands having compassion for other people and sees there are people out there who are not as fortunate as us.”

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33