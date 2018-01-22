Art session

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
AN art café session in aid of Whitchurch Theatre Club will take place at the village’s Old Stables, off High Street, between 10am and 12.30pm tomorrow (Saturday).
The following week’s art café, at the same time and venue, will be supporting Thames Vale Singers.
22 January 2018
Green Gym volunteers mark 20th anniversary with work!
VOLUNTEERS completed work on a beauty spot to ... [more]
