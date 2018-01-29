Dog walk day

A GREAT British Dog Walk will take place at the Culden Faw estate on March 24, starting at 11am.

The annual event is one of 20 across the country in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf people.

Dog owners are encouraged to bring their families and friends and can picnic.

The cost is £12 per adult (£10 online) and children go free. Sign up at www.great

britishdogwalk.org