Orchids visit

Monday, 12 February 2018
THE Sonning Common Fish Bus will run a trip to the Orchid Festival at Kew Gardens on February 21.
This will cost £10 with free admission. Collection is from the village hall at 10am with a return time of 3.30pm.
To book, call the Fish volunteer centre on 0118 972 3986.
