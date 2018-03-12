Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity

A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for a homelessness charity.

About 40 members of the congregation at Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road attended the event on Monday in aid of Launchpad Reading.

It is one of three lunches being held by the church to raise money for good causes in the run-up to Easter.

It began with a blessing by Rev Sheila Walker, associate priest for Sonning Common, Kidmore End and Peppard.

The meal comprised chestnut and amaretto soup made by Sue Launders, from Peppard, served with slices of baguette. She was helped with the preparations by Jenny Wingrove and Val Heywood.

Sophie Stokes, fund-raising and events officer for Launchpad, gave a short presentation about the charity’s work. She said: “All the money raised will go towards supporting homeless and vulnerable people. Events such as this are a fantastic way to raise awareness of the charity. If everyone goes home and tells one other person about Launchpad then that is fantastic.”

The lunches have been organised by Sue Nickson, Ann Butler-Smith and Jenny MacGregor.

The first one was held on February 19 and raised £263.50 for Parents And Children Together, which helps hundreds of families in Reading every year through adoption, therapeutic support and community projects.

The third one will be held on March 19 to raise money for the Sonning Common and Kidmore End branch of the South Central Ambulance Service community first responders.

To book a place, call 0118 972 4520 or email sue@suenickson.com