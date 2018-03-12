Return is delayed

A CHARITY will not be able to move back into its base in Sonning Common until the summer due to damage caused by a car crash.

The Fish volunteer centre had to move out of its premsies on the corner of Kidmore Lane and Kennylands Road after the building was damaged when a Volkswagen Golf smashed into the front on December 22.

Since then it has been running out of a room at Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road.

The charity had hoped to move back in in April but there have been delays with processing insurance claims and employing a builder.

Clive Mills, chairman of the charity, said: “There has been little significant progress. I understand the insurers for the building now have the information they need and we are hoping they will appoint a builder this month.

“Then the builder will have to put it into their programme of work. I don’t think it will start until the beginning of May and I would guess it’s going to take two months into the summer until we are back in there.

“We are very happy where we are and the church has been looking after us.”

The car was abandoned at the scene and the driver fled. No arrests have been made.