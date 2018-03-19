Knockout day

TEAMS are being invited to take part in an It’s a Knockout-style event in aid of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

The competition on May 20 will include a series of games and challenges in the grounds of Joyce Grove.

Teams must comprise six to 10 members above the age of 14 and they must choose between two sessions, from 10am to 12.30pm or 2pm to 4.30pm. It costs £300 per team to take part.

For more information and to download entry forms, visit www.gingergoose

events.co.uk/events