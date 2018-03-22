Families ready for cycle ride

HUNDREDS of people are expected to take part in the 12th annual Sonning Common On Your Bike event on Sunday.

The annual family cycle ride will start and finish at the village primary school in Grove Road.

Sarah Laing, from Henley, will be riding a new bike which she won in a competition run by event sponsors AW Cycles in Henley Road, Caversham.

She takes part every year with her husband Nev and sons, James, 14, and Matthew, 12, although this year James can’t be there.

She said: “It will be just the three of us. We really enjoy it as it’s so much fun. We love that it’s local too.”

The competition prizes were drawn at a school assembly on Monday by Rob Bowen, who owns the shop.

Holly Winch, a year five pupil, won the second prize of a bag of safety equipment including a helmet, which she will use at the event.

On Your Bike has been running since 2007, raising more than £40,000 for various charities in the process. Last year a record 599 people took part.

All the money raised this year will be shared between the school, the Fish Volunteer centre in Sonning Common, Sonning Common First Responders and Sue Ryder.

Penny Snowden, who founded the event, said: “We can’t thank AW Cycles enough and all our other generous sponsors for their support.

“We couldn’t run this hugely popular community event without their help. We look forward to seeing everyone at 10am on Sunday in time for a 10.30am start!”

As in previous years, there will be six-, 12- and 20-mile routes and a supervised playground cycle for young children.

There will be refreshments for sale in the playground. There will also be first aiders, bike recovering and technical support available.

Entries are open online until 9pm today (Friday) and it will cost £5. To enter, visit www.onyourbike

sonningcommon.co.uk

Riders can register on the day at a cost of £8.