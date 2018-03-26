Residents help raise £50,000 for charity

RESIDENTS of Hanover House in Henley were among more than 240 of the company’s sheltered housing centres nationwide that raised £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Activities included raffles, coffee mornings and cake baking sessions.

Hanover chairman Dr Stuart Burgess said: “This really is a tremendous fund-raising effort to help support the many friends, colleagues and loved ones who have faced cancer.

“I am particularly impressed by the enthusiasm of our residents, many of whom are retirees and pensioners.”

Leena Sirpal, senior fund-raising manager at Macmillan, said: “We are extremely grateful for this incredible amount of money.”

Hanover House, off Greys Road, has 29 one- and two-bedroom properties.