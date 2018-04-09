Monday, 09 April 2018

Toddlers run for Awande

Toddlers run for Awande

THE children at Harpsden Pre-School had an energetic morning completing an obstacle course and running around the field to raise money for Sport Relief.

During group time they were shown material from Sport Relief that showed them how their fund-raising activity would help children like three-year-old Awande, who lives in a township in South Africa.

