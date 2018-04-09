Toddlers run for Awande

AN appeal over plans for 95 homes in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 09 April 2018
THE children at Harpsden Pre-School had an energetic morning completing an obstacle course and running around the field to raise money for Sport Relief.
During group time they were shown material from Sport Relief that showed them how their fund-raising activity would help children like three-year-old Awande, who lives in a township in South Africa.
09 April 2018
More News:
Girl holds egg hunt to help pay for school trip to India
A TEENAGER from Sonning Common organised ... [more]
POLL: Have your say