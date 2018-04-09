Monday, 09 April 2018

Trekkers stop

A GROUP of walkers who are raising money for mental health charities will attend a reception hosted by Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton on Tuesday.

The group are trekking from Aylesbury to Brighton to raise money for Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide and Hector’s House, which aims to prevent suicide in young people. They will stay in Henley overnight.

