Elderly meet

Monday, 16 April 2018
HENLEY residents aged 75 or over who want to meet new people are invited to attend a free monthly social group.
Contact the Elderly meets on 12 Sunday afternoons a year at various homes around the town for tea, cake and conversation.
The charity also offers a driver service for those who would struggle to get there by themselves.
Anyone who is interested should call 07739 844121 or email guest@contact-the-elderly.org.uk
