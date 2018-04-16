Monday, 16 April 2018

Elderly meet

HENLEY residents aged 75 or over who want to meet new people are invited to attend a free monthly social group.

Contact the Elderly meets on 12 Sunday afternoons a year at various homes around the town for tea, cake and conversation.

The charity also offers a driver service for those who would struggle to get there by themselves.

Anyone who is interested should call 07739 844121 or email guest@contact-the-elderly.org.uk

