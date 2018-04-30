POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
THE Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust is recruiting trustees.
It is particularly looking for a farmer or landowner who is farming for the benefit of wildlife and someone with experience of managing finance or risk.
The trust looks after 87 nature reserves across the three counties, including the Warburg Nature Reserve. near Maidensgrove, and Hartslock, near Goring.
For more information, visit www.bbowt.org.uk/who-we-are/trustees/recruiting-new-trustees
30 April 2018
More News:
Sailing club welcomes 25 new members at open day
MORE than 50 people attended an open day at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say