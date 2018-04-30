Race date put back

THE date of this year’s Henley half marathon and Henley Standard 10km has been changed.

The event was due to take place on Sunday, October 14 but has been move back a week to October 21 because some of the land on the route is unavailable on the original date.

Paul Harrison, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, which organises the event, said: “Luckily, it’s at least five of six months before the event itself. We have about 50 people who have already registered so they’ll need to be informed of the change.

“We’ll be putting up a banner outside St Mary’s Church which will have the new date.”

The races start and finish at Borlase Field, next to Henley Rugby Club. The main race follows a route over Henley Bridge, along Remenham Lane to the Flower Pot pub at Aston, back along the towpath and over the bridge.

The runners then go along Marlow Road, up Icehouse Lane to Fawley, down Fawley Hill and then back to the

start via Fair Mile.

The 10km course follows the second section of the course from Marlow Road.

It raises money for the RNLI and other good causes.