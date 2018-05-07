Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Newbury trip

THE Sonning Common Fish bus will run a trip to Newbury town centre on Tuesday.

Collection is from home at 10am with return at 2.30pm. It costs £8 per person.

Weekly trips to Tesco in Henley will run every Monday. There will also be trips to Henley Waitrose on Thursday and one to Henley farmers’ market on May 24.

All these trips collect from home at 9am and cost £4 (or free with a bus pass). To book, call the Fish volunteer centre on 0118 972 3986.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33