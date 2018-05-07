Newbury trip

THE Sonning Common Fish bus will run a trip to Newbury town centre on Tuesday.

Collection is from home at 10am with return at 2.30pm. It costs £8 per person.

Weekly trips to Tesco in Henley will run every Monday. There will also be trips to Henley Waitrose on Thursday and one to Henley farmers’ market on May 24.

All these trips collect from home at 9am and cost £4 (or free with a bus pass). To book, call the Fish volunteer centre on 0118 972 3986.