British Heart Foundation opens new shop

A NEW charity shop has opened in Henley.

The British Heart Foundation has taken on the former home of Henley Studios, in Duke Street, which closed last summer. It becomes the sixth charity shop in the street.

Dozens of people waited outside when the shop was officially opened on Thursday by Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton.

Area manager Louise Stevens said people had been banging on the shop’s door since they started filling it with stock last month.

She said: “We have been trying to get into Henley for a while and this was a good opportunity for us.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way the shop has been done up, its modern and fresh. Almost all the stock is donated and includes clothing, accessories, bric-a-brac, books, board games and toys.

“We already have some some volunteers but we are looking for more.”

The shop will employ two full-time and one part-time member of staff.

Donations can be dropped off in the shop or by the back door in Tuns Lane. The charity can also arrange for donations to be collected.

Councillor Hinton said it was good to see another empty shop unit being occupied.

She said: “I love a bargain and I’m really excited to see a new charity shop.

“I know people will say we have however many charity shops but would you really rather have an empty shop?

“It gives people a reason to come into town to go to the shop or make a donation and then they could go in another shop and help support the local economy.

“I’m really pleased to see the charity represented in Henley. It helps make the high street more vibrant but also helps the charity to raise awareness of it.”

The other charity shops in Duke Street are Thames Hospice, Sue Ryder, the Oxfam bookshop, Cancer Research UK and Helen and Douglas House.

British Heart Foundation are looking for more volunteers for the shop. Anyone who is interested should go in and ask for information.