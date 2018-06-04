Charity music

SHIPLAKE Community Choir is to stage a concert in aid of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley.

Wonderful Tonight will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Saturday, June 16 at 7pm.

It will feature the Ferio Saxophone Quartet and the conductor is Louise Rapple Moore.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £5 for under-18s. Call 01189 405226 or email lrapple@shiplake.org.uk