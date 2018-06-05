Appeal for our cyclone-hit friendship link town

AN appeal has been launched to help people in Somailand, where the town of Borama has a friendship link with Henley, after it was hit by a tropical cyclone.

Cyclone Sagar, which is described as the strongest ever recorded in the Horn of Africa, also affected Djibouti and Somalia.

Estimates of the dead in Somaliland vary from 16 to 60. In addition, livestock have drowned and crops, homes and infrastructure have been destroyed.

The worst affected area is Adwal province, part of the region administered by Borama.

A charity called Samason’s Relief, which was set up by Somali refugees living in the UK, is collecting donations. Henley Mayor Glen Lambert, who is president of the Henley-Borama Friendship Association, said: “Many people may not be aware of the friendship association between Henley and the Borama region of Somalia.

“However, they may have noticed that the road to the Regal Picturehouse is called Boroma Way or they might have been in Mill Meadows for the annual Borama Comes to Henley event.

“Unfortunately, the Borama region in Somalia has suffered a devastating cyclone that has claimed many lives. Anyone who would like to donate to help the relief effort is encouraged to do so.”

Henley’s friendship link with Borama was established in 1982 by the then Mayor Dr Noel Snell at the suggestion of Henley residents Malcolm Page and Michael Walsh, both of whom had lived in Borama.

At that time Borama was about the same size as Henley but it has since grown substantially.

Borama is in the former British Protectorate of Somaliland, which in 1982 was part of Somalia and ruled from Mogadishu.

Following civil war from 1988 to 1991, Somaliland claimed its independence from Somalia but this has not been recognised by the international community.

You can donate directly into the Samason’s Relief account, using reference HBFA: Sort code 30 97 76; Account number 16002660; Account name: Samasons Relief, registered charity number 1144235.

You can also donate via https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/samasons