Dropping in

Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Monday, 11 June 2018
TWO canoeists paddling the length of the River Thames stopped off in Henley yesterday (Thursday).
Mark Hakansson and Sam McConnell aim to raise £2,500 for Just a Drop, a charity which promotes and provides safe water around the world.
Their challenge, called Source to Sea: Canoeing the Thames, began on in Cricklade in Wiltshire on June 2 and should end in Sheeness on June 16. See www.justgiving.
com/fundraising/just-a-drop3
11 June 2018
