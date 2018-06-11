Dropping in

TWO canoeists paddling the length of the River Thames stopped off in Henley yesterday (Thursday).

Mark Hakansson and Sam McConnell aim to raise £2,500 for Just a Drop, a charity which promotes and provides safe water around the world.

Their challenge, called Source to Sea: Canoeing the Thames, began on in Cricklade in Wiltshire on June 2 and should end in Sheeness on June 16. See www.justgiving.

com/fundraising/just-a-drop3