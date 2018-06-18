Charity sale

Girl finds fossil 100 million years old
A GIRL found a fossil in her garden that is about ... [more]
Monday, 18 June 2018
A SHOP in Goring will be raising money for Childline next week.
Barbara’s Antique & Bric-a-Brac in Station Road is encouraging residents to donate items, particularly anything related to singer George Michael who lived in the village and supported the charity.
Items, which could include CDs, DVDs, pictures and photographs, will be made into a window display and sold outside the shop.
18 June 2018
