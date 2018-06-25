Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

RNLI car boot sale

A TOTAL of £900 was raised at the Wargrave and Twyford RNLI charity car boot sale on Sunday.

There were more than 50 sellers displaying a wide variety of goods from their vehicles in the grounds of the Piggott Senior School in Wargrave.

John Gothard, honorary secretary of the branch, said the early morning rain failed to dampen people’s enthusiasm and there was a healthy number of buyers.

He said: “Spirits rose as the sun peeked through the clouds mid-morning and business was brisk. Overall a clear profit of £900 was achieved — a good result!”

The next sale will be held on Sunday, September 16.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33