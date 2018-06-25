RNLI car boot sale

A TOTAL of £900 was raised at the Wargrave and Twyford RNLI charity car boot sale on Sunday.

There were more than 50 sellers displaying a wide variety of goods from their vehicles in the grounds of the Piggott Senior School in Wargrave.

John Gothard, honorary secretary of the branch, said the early morning rain failed to dampen people’s enthusiasm and there was a healthy number of buyers.

He said: “Spirits rose as the sun peeked through the clouds mid-morning and business was brisk. Overall a clear profit of £900 was achieved — a good result!”

The next sale will be held on Sunday, September 16.