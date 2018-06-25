Monday, 25 June 2018

Open garden

THE Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed will open its grounds to the public on July 15 from 11.30am to 3pm.

Entry is £1 and there will be musical acts, a plant and china sale, children’s games and refreshments on offer.

Designer Lynne Lambourne will run a workshop where guests can work on furniture for the hospice. It costs £30 to take part, which will be donated to Sue Ryder.

To book a space, email
nettlebed.fundraising@sue
ryder.org

For more information, call (01491) 641384 ext 246.

