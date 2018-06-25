Open garden

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
THE Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed will open its grounds to the public on July 15 from 11.30am to 3pm.
Entry is £1 and there will be musical acts, a plant and china sale, children’s games and refreshments on offer.
Designer Lynne Lambourne will run a workshop where guests can work on furniture for the hospice. It costs £30 to take part, which will be donated to Sue Ryder.
To book a space, email
nettlebed.fundraising@sue
ryder.org
For more information, call (01491) 641384 ext 246.
25 June 2018
More News:
Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say