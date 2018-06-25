School raises £1,400 for hearing dogs charity

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE Friends of Rupert House School in Henley have raised more than £1,400 for a charity which trains dogs to assist children and adults who are hard of hearing.
Pupils and staff were given a presentation by Graham Sage, who is a beneficiary and supporter of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.
He sometimes takes his hearing dog Jovi, a cocker spaniel, to Moulsford Preparatory School, where he is a teacher.
Mr Sage said: “Being hard of hearing is an invisible disability, so it is easily passed by. A dog with a jacket on helps make people aware and they are able to act differently in order to help you.
“The dogs also provide companionship as sometimes a person can feel isolated or alone.”
Most of the money was raised through bake sales.
Anna-Rose Anness, charity representative for the Friends, thanked pupils and their parents and said: “All the children have been brilliant and really supportive.”
Pictured, back row, Isabella Rosai, Gracie and Alexa Nash, Isabella Mathews, Seren Quinn, Anna-Rose Anness and Graham Sage; Front, Owen Smith, Scarlett Smith and Aoife-Rose Anness
