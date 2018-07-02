Fund-raising cyclists ride to pub and back

A BICYCLE ride raised about £200 for the Nomad youth and community project in Henley.

Twenty participants of all ages set off from outside the charity’s base at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place at 10am on Saturday

They rode 4.5 miles to the Rising Sun pub at Witheridge Hill via Greys Court, Greys Green and Highmoor then took a short break before riding back along the same route, returning at about 2pm.

The money will support the charity’s efforts to help children and families facing situations such as addiction, mental illness, family breakdown and problems at school.

Nomad runs mentoring programmes in schools and support services for parents who are struggling, liaising with other agencies where needed, and runs various after-school activities such as sports. It also runs a food bank and adult learning programmes.

Youth and community support worker Joe Millar said: “Everyone had a really good time and we had slightly more people taking part than in previous years.

“It was hot but we kept going and enjoyed ourselves.”