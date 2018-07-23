Monday, 23 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity marathon runner visits cancer research centre

Charity marathon runner visits cancer research centre

A WOMAN f whose sister had a brain tumour is helping to fund research into the disease.

In recognition of her contribution, Annabel Gallifant was invited by the charity Brain Tumour Research to visit the centre of excellence at Queen Mary University of London to see how her funds contribute to research and meet the scientists.

She was joined by Debbie McGee, from Wargrave, whose husband Paul Daniels died of a brain tumour

Mrs Gallifant, 41, of Deanfield Road, Henley, raised more than £4,700 by taking part in the London Marathon in April.

Her sister Vanessa Fewell, 42, from Kent, was diagnosed with the astrocytoma tumour in 2016.

The mother-of-three underwent surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment which finished just before Christmas and she was well enough to spectate in London.

Mrs Gallifant who works for pharmaceutical company Allergan in Marlow said: “Brain tumours are indiscriminate— they can affect anyone at any age.

“They kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anna-heywood-gallifant

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33