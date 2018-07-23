Choir and celebrity cook book help raise money for Mencap

THE Meteor Choir performed in Henley market place to highlight Learning Disability Awareness Week.

They sang a selection of popular numbers accompanied by a keyboard player,

Special guests included Henley MP John Howell and Mayor Glen Lambert, who presided over a raffle to which Mary Berry had donated an autographed copy of her latest cookbook as a prize. A total of £720 was raised.

Paul Barrett, who chairs South Oxfordshire Mencap, said: “The awareness day was an unqualified success, blessed with perfect weather and the generous support of Henley residents and visitors. The money will help fund the society’s programme of activities.”

The branch organises regular events for people in the Henley area with learning disabilities and offers advice on a range of topics related to disability.